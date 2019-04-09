Big Sean Says His New Project Is Dropping This Year; His “Best Music, Most Heartfelt” Project Yet

Big Sean called into “Mina’s House” with Mina SayWhat on Boom 103.9 and got into some very specific details regarding his highly anticipated album. Before touching on his new project, Sean told Mina about how he celebrated his 31st birthday spending time with his loved ones, and taking the time just to celebrate life. For his previous birthday, he had a huge party with the likes of Jay Z and Beyoncé in attendance.

Last month, we finally heard from Big Sean has he took to Instagram to get a few things off his chest, while opening up about his mental heath and therapeutic journey. He feels he’s been in the limelight for so long now between his music and relationships, he felt he was getting burnt out and wasn’t taking care of his physical and mental health.

“People probably have gone through that themselves…as a black man, we’re not taught to be emotional like that.”

Sean explains that his new music deal’s with the up’s and downs he’s experienced recently, but is fully confident that this project will be his greatest to date.

“It’s my best music, it’s heartfelt, its electrifying…and definitely coming this year.”

The album doesn’t have an exact release date, but will be coming in 2019. “It’s full of music with a reason. I’m just trying to inspire, and can’t wait for my fans to hear it” he tells Mina SayWhat.

Besides music, Sean has been in the headlines for his continued efforts in his community of Detroit and his charitable foundation. Right now, he and his foundation are focusing on financial literacy with a program titled Moguls In The Making.

Being a voice of his community with charity and individual empowerment has always been important to him and his family. The program allows students to present ideas on financial literacy, is similar to “Shark Tank”, and gives black colleges an opportunity to shine.

He wraps up the conversation by telling us people will learn something through this project. He’s not trying to preach, but rather trying to relate and inspire and is grateful for his fans still supporting him after all these years. He doesn’t confirm or deny Meek Mill being on the next project, but from his hesitation in the answer, it definitely seems like they may have something cooked up together!

