Lil Nas X found himself the center of controversy regarding his viral hit song “Old Town Road” after Billboard removed it from the Country charts. The chatter around the song and a well-timed remix have catapulted the track to becoming the top song in the nation.

Billboard reports:

“Old Town Road” becomes the 1,086th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 60-year history. Here’s a look at highlights of the list’s new leader by Atlanta native Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill; he was born April 9, 1999, and, thus, celebrates his 20th birthday tomorrow with a host of chart honors to unwrap.

“Road” also rises 11-3 on Digital Song Sales, surging by 83% to 22,000 downloads sold in the week ending April 4, as it claims top Sales Gainer honors for the second time in three weeks.

The song additionally gains by 190% to 11.9 million all-format audience impressions in the week ending April 7, as it continues to approach the Radio Songs chart.

Salute to Lil Nas X!

—

Photo: Lil Nas X/Columbia Records

Country Captain: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Goes No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100 Charts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: