There’s a snippet of two bars circulating the internet from an unreleased Kendrick Lamar song firing up old rumors of beef between him and Big Sean.

He rapped:

“I think his false confidence got him inspired / I can’t make them respect you, baby. It’s not my job”

He continued, hinting at the title of Big Sean’s debut album:

“You ‘Finally Famous’ for who you date, not how you rhyme / cute a** raps, get your puberty up”

