If you’ve been up on culture news you’d know It’s been a hella rough start to 2019 for NBA YoungBoy but even though he’s got a few cases pending he’s still out here living it up… while he’s a free man.

So for his visuals to “FREEDDAWG” the southern rapper finds himself sporting that Last Dragon glow last seen on Bruce Leroy in the mid 80’s, YoungBoy gets lit in the comfort of his own mansion where he can almost certainly not catch another charge.

Khalid meanwhile takes a road trip through the country side to become one with nature and let his feelings flow in his clip to “Free Spirit.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work Trae Tha Truth’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, and more.

NBA YOUNGBOY – “FREEDDAWG”

KHALID – “FREE SPIRIT”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “THE MARATHON CONTINUES”

JUICE WRLD – “FAST”

DRUG-POLITIX – “CALAMARI/PAGERS”

KEVIN ABSTRACT – “BIG WHEELS”

NEEK BUCKS FT. LIL DURK – “ENERGY”

BOOGIE – “SKYDIVE”

TIERRA WACK – “UNEMPLOYED”

NBA YoungBoy “FREEDDAWG,” Khalid “Free Spirit” & More | Daily Visuals 4.9.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: