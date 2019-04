Our Working Woman feature for this Wednesday is Kisha James. She is the Executive Director for the Washinton D.C. Metro Area Autism Speaks. April is Autism Awareness Month so it was our pleasure to have Kisha James on to share more about Autism Speaks, causes of Autism, how she achieved this position and more! See Full Interview above or below and learn more about Autism by visiting: https://www.autismspeaks.org/

Also On 93.9 WKYS: