A woman is dead and eight others are hurt after a multivehicle crash involving a school bus in Clinton, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, the crash entrapped a car between a tractor-trailer and Prince George’s County school bus No. 4104.

The driver of the car died. Two teens are among the 8 people hurt.

The bus was headed to Charles H. Flowers High School.

Source: WTOP

1 Dead, 8 Hurt in PG County School Bus Crash was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: