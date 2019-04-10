The memorial service for Nipsey Hussle takes place at the famed Staples Center venue in Los Angeles, and already vultures are abusing the man’s legacy. However, those attempting to scalp tickets for the service are getting shut down.

TMZ reports:

Tickets for Thursday’s service at Staples Center were being hawked for as much as $500 a pop on the secondary market … but Craigslist is flagging the sales ads and yanking them from its website.

AXS, which handled ticket distribution, tells TMZ … the memorial service’s entire ticket inventory was completely cleaned out Tuesday morning within minutes after being made available to the public.

But, anyone trying to make a quick buck off the memorial is out of luck … AXS tells us it’s cracking down on scalpers and ticket fraud because tickets are being distributed through the company’s mobile app and are non-transferable.

Good job, AXS!

—

Photo: Getty

Scalpers Attempting To Sell Nipsey Hussle Memorial Tickets Shut Down was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: