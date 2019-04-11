Wendy Williams Reportedly Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage

Cheating rumors has plagued the marriage for years but even more recently with the news of Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, giving birth to a baby last month. Back in 2017, the Daily Mail posted photos of Kevin and his mistress in New Jersey, claiming the two had been romantically involved for more than a decade. But of course, Wendy told her views, “don’t believe the hype!”

According to PageSix, the talk show host and radio veteran has filed for divorce after 22-years of marriage as confirmed by Williams attorney.

Wendy was just showing off her wedding ring last week on her glam team’s social media but it looks like the marital woes have taken too much of a toll and she’s had a change of heart.

