These Nipsey Hussle Tribute Tattoos Prove That His Legacy Will Last Forever

Fans, friends, and family gathered at the Staples Center for Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life on Thursday.

It was already painfully obvious how huge of an impact the rapper was leaving on this earth following his death, but the memorial just burned into all of our minds how important of a figure this man will continue to be. With less than two weeks of grieving under our belts, some fans have put that energy into getting a tribute tattoo of Nipsey to honor and remember his legacy forever–and there is a lot of really beautiful work.

Not only are fans getting tributes etched on their body, but fellow rappers and celebrities are joining in as well. The Game is among those remembering Nipsey Hussle in his own way by getting a portrait of the late rapper tatted on his chest. The Los Angeles native took to his Instagram Stories to share the touching piece of art, which features a photo of a young Nipsey with “Crenshaw” spelled out below him.

Later in the day, after getting his tattoo, he paid a visit to The Marathon Clothing store, where Nipsey was shot and killed last month. The Game posted a photo among the candles, blue balloons, and flowers just like so many LA natives have these past few weeks.

“As we prepare to lay you to rest tomorrow, the city is hurt,” the rapper wrote. “Family, friends & fans from far & near are unified in your memory bro…. your legacy will never be forgotten as long as I walk the earth. Thank you for everything that you were. I love you forever Nip & I will do my part in making sure THE MARATHON continues #LongLiveKingNip.”

Rick Ross is another celebrity who is honoring Nipsey by giving him a permanent spot on his skin, along with baller JR Smith.

Rick Ross gets a Nipsey Hussle tattoo pic.twitter.com/z3MMGzWhi0 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2019

J.R. Smith got a Nipsey Hussle tattoo to honor the slain rapperhttps://t.co/0jbLWrkpsn pic.twitter.com/DbChcst1O8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 3, 2019

These celebs are following in the footsteps of so many fans who continue to get tattoos inspired by Nipsey Hussle, from quotes, to portraits, and anything else you can think of.

Take a look at some of the best tribute tattoos fans have gotten so far and take some comfort in the fact that Neighborhood Nip will live forever.

Shoutout to everyone who got a Nipsey inspired tattoo bruh. Like foreal. Absolutely love mine. Rest in paradise King ✨ pic.twitter.com/ESbRMJN65R — DJBriMafia (@OG_Bri) April 6, 2019

