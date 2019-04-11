Bingeworthy: What’s New And Black On Netflix This Month?

If you’re single like me, chances are you finished some of the latest additions on Netflix. The good news is, April is going to be a great month in new and Black titles on the streaming service.

Kevin Hart‘s latest comedy special Irresponsible is available now and he doesn’t shy away from talking about any of the career catastrophes he’s faced as of late. Yes, Hart addresses the Oscars controversy and more. “As a father of three on his second marriage, Kevin Hart proves that being him is indeed a tall order in a fresh special inspired by his own mistakes,” a synopsis reads on Netflix’s website. It’s definitely worth tuning into.

Obsessed starring Beyoncé, Idris Elba, and Ali Larter is also available for your viewing pleasure — AND, we know you heard all about Beyoncé’s Homecoming special that will be available on April 17. Presenting a historic look at the international superstar’s 2018 Coachella performance, in which she paid homage to historically Black colleges and universities all over the nation, the film “traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.” We’re poised and ready to watch the queen work.

Not your cup of tea? Tune into a number of other for-the-culture movies hitting Netflix this month, including action thriller I Am Legend, psychological thriller Lakeview Terrace, romantic comedy Someone Great (due 4/19), documentary Grass Is Greener (due 4/20), and civil war tale The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (due 4/25). There’s a little something for (almost) everybody.

On the series side of things, the second season of On My Block is out now and it does not disappoint. If you aren’t up on game, the show follows four teenagers navigating adolescence, friendship, and love as they try to stay safe in their gang-infested L.A. neighborhood.

All American is also turning out to be a great show to binge-watch. Only in its first season, cultures clash as one-star football player is recruited from South L.A. to play on the Beverly Hills high school team.

