Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit

We’ve always known that Former First Lady Michelle Obama has an impeccable sense of style, but baybeeeee, since she left the White House, it feels as if her fashion game has elevated even higher!

Case in point: Take a look at this $2000 petal pink pants suit bedazzled with crystal appliques she rocked on Tuesday at the first leg of her European “Becoming” book tour in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Mrs. Obama wore a local designer, “which also just happens to be one of the coolest up-and-coming brands, Stine Goya.”

On Wednesday, she kept the suit trend going as she wore a custom Acne Studios pale mint suit during her conversation at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Entertainment Tonight noted.

On Instagram, our #ForeverFLOTUS wrote, “I’m so thrilled to be in Europe this week! We kicked off our trip in Copenhagen, tonight we’re in Stockholm, and we’ll also make our way to Oslo, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. I’m so excited to visit these beautiful cities and can’t wait to hear the inspiring stories from so many new faces. And I want to keep hearing from all of you! What questions do you have? Share in the comments below. #IAmBecoming.”

As we previously reported, not only was Obama’s memoir Becoming the best-selling book of 2018 in the U.S, but it’s very close to becoming the most successful memoir of all-time. It’s being reported that she’s sold nearly 10 million copies around the world since its November debut.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” Thomas Rabe, head of one of Penguin Random House’s parent companies, said Tuesday according to the Wall Street Journal.

Penguin’s chief executive, Markus Dohle co-signed on Rabe’s sentiments.

“I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” he said.

The Hill reported that a Penguin Random House spokeswoman confirmed the numbers, saying on Tuesday that, in the United States and Canada alone, “Becoming” has “sold more than 6.2 million units across print, digital, and audio formats since its publication.”

Apparently, book sales aren’t routinely tracked in other countries outside of North America.

We love to see our First Lady living her best life.

See more of her fantastic book tour fashions below:

RELATED NEWS:

Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million Copies

Girl, Bye! Roseanne Barr Tries To Blame Michelle Obama For Getting Fired From ABC

Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet 22 photos Launch gallery Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet 1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Michelle Obama Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. Michelle Obama Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. Michelle Obama visits UK Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Michelle Obama visits UK Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie Jarrett Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community Center Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York City Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York City Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATION Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North London Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet Michelle Obama strut on stage at the Barclays Center in a pair of sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots that cost $3,900 and left shoe connoisseur/ moderator Sarah Jessica Parker with her jaw agape. The former FLOTUS hit the promo trail earlier this year to promote her, now, best-selling book Becoming and quickly shot to the top of our favorite fashion moments of 2018 list with her stylish ensembles as she trekked around the world. But nothing tops her final tour look than this canary yellow dress and boots from Balenciaga's spring/summer 2018 collection. https://twitter.com/The_A_Prentice/status/1075808068082950144 Aside from giving us countless gems about what to expect from a man, personal growth and self-reflection, she's become our fashion queen wearing items straight off the runway. Becoming sold over 700,000 copies on the day it was released and shot to the top of best-selling book list with over 3 million copies sold on all platforms. Keep scrolling to see more looks from Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour.

Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com