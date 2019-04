Today’s Morning Message is dedicated to people who always put themselves second. Everything comes before them because they may have a fear of being seen as “selfish”. Iyanla Vanzant, who has been fixing lives for years, says you must fulfill yourself before you can pour into anyone else “…you wanna come with your cup full… what comes out of the cup is for ya’ll, what’s in the cup is mine.”

