On Thursday night at Drake’s Assassination Vacation Tour in Europe, Drake brought out J. Cole to performed his hit song “Middle Child”.
However, after that much to the crowds delight, the duo revealed plans to link up in the studio very soon.
As captured on video by a fan at the show, Drake and Cole praised each other for their work and then drop the news that are working on new music together.
“”I can’t wait to make some new music with you. I know we been working. I can’t wait to let these people hear it.” Drake said as the crowd cheered.
RELATED: J. Cole’s First Dreamville Festival Puts North Cack-A-Lack Back On The Map
RELATED: Dreamville Festiville 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- YBN Almighty Jay “God Save Me,” Gunplay “Sicko Mode” & More | Daily Visuals
- Issa Rae: Marsai Martin Outshined Me In Karaoke While Filming ‘Little’
- A City Parties Against Gentrification & Racist Products Hit The Shelves: This Week’s Winners & Losers
- Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster Fined & Not Suspended By NFL
- Barack Obama Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle In Open Letter: “Nipsey Saw Potential. He Saw Hope.”
- Top Draft Pick MAGA Nick Bosa Deletes His Pro-Trump & Anti-Black Tweets Ahead of NFL Draft
- Disney & Chill?: Details Revealed About Disney+, Netflix Might Be In Trouble
- Wendy Williams Is On The Hunt For A New Home After Filing For Divorce?
- Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio
- Florida Struggle Rapper Locked Up For Threatening To Shoot Up College Campus
Drake Brings J. Cole On Stage In London, Teases New Music Together [VIDEO] was originally published on Indyhiphop.com