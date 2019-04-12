Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Waka Flocka Flame walked away alive from an early April shooting.
According to reports, gunmen opened fire on the recording studio on April 4th when the rapper and nearly a dozen others were inside.
Witnesses told police a trio of gunmen fired the shots in the direction of Zac Recording Studios before fleeing the scene.
When officers arrived, they were greeted outside by two armed men who told them that their friend had been shot in the right arm.
Waka was not hurt and police are not saying if he was the intended target.
https://twitter.com/SeidenWSBTV/status/1116768482446774273
The Life & Times Of Waka Flocka (Photo Gallery)
The Life & Times Of Waka Flocka (Photo Gallery)
1. Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday CelebrationSource: 1 of 19
2. Waka Flocka & Tammy Visit Music ChoiceSource: 2 of 19
3. Okeechobee Music FestivalSource: 3 of 19
4. Toya Wright’s Players Ball Birthday BashSource: 4 of 19
5. 59th Annual DAYTONA 500Source: 5 of 19
6. Waka Flocka Visits Music ChoiceSource: 6 of 19
7. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – October 23, 2017Source: 7 of 19
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – ArrivalsSource: 8 of 19
9. DJ Holiday Birthday Celebration Hosted by French Montana, Nipsy, TY$ And WakaSource: 9 of 19
10. ‘No Cap’ Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The YearSource: 10 of 19
11. Who’s Next Hot 97 With Chaz FrenchSource: 11 of 19
12. Waka Flocka Hosts GoldroomSource: 12 of 19
13. Blitz Music ShowcaseSource: 13 of 19
14. 13 Annual Car And Bike Show – The Ultimate Automotive ExperienceSource: 14 of 19
15. 2017 Sloss Music And Arts FestivalSource: 15 of 19
16. 2017 Billboard HOT 100 Music FestivalSource: 16 of 19
17. ‘No Cap’ Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The YearSource: 17 of 19
18. Vans Warped Tour 2016 – Auburn, WASource: 18 of 19
19. Blitz Music ShowcaseSource: 19 of 19
Report: Rapper Waka Flocka Escapes Shooting at Atlanta Recording Studio was originally published on 92q.com