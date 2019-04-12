Wendy Williams Is On The Hunt For A New Home After Filing For Divorce?

It seems that Wendy Williams is moving fast with her split from her husband. Rumor has it she is looking to buy a new place asap.

TMZ is reporting that the gossip queen is vetting new homes in Manhattan in an effort to distance herself from her not so better half. The tabloid website is claiming sources close to her talk show are saying the move will help make the upcoming annulment seem more real.

2018 was a turbulent year for Williams to say the least. The amazon took some time off from her popular series in the fall citing she had suffered a fractured arm and needed to fully recover in order to provide the programming her fans deserve. But there was far more tea behind her leave of absence than she let on.

In those weeks several news stories hit alleging that the real reason for her break was due to infidelity in her marriage. As expected the internets came with several receipts that pointed to a mistress who was expecting Kevin Hunter’s baby. Upon return to the Wendy Williams Show the media maven admitted she had been living in a sober house as she had relapsed. Even with her on air revelation she still did not acknowledge the hearsay regarding her messy hubby.

In late March Sharina Hudson gave birth to a baby which was allegedly fathered by Hunter. The child is said to be the final straw for Wendy. Former associate and forever Chatty Patty Charlamagne Tha God states that Williams has suffered both emotional and physical abuse during her 22 year marriage. The two have a 19-year-old son together.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Wire Image

