Wizards, Devin Robinson Fought, Lost and Now Is Out of a Job! Looking Back At How This Season Crumbled

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 04.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
NBA Basketball:

Source: Jeff Garvin Jr / JG2Filmz Productions LLC/@_jg2filmz

How did we get here? The Wizards are out of the playoffs. Which isn’t a big surprise judging how this season went. There were so many twists and turns. Crazy story lines, rumors on top of more rumors. I mean there was a cuss out between Coach Scott Brooks and John Wall. Let’s take a quick look back at some of the major moments this season…

 

View this post on Instagram

#OttoPorter is now a Chicago Bull 😢

A post shared by Angie Ange In The Morning (@angieangeam) on

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close