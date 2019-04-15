Wizards, Devin Robinson Fought, Lost and Now Is Out of a Job! Looking Back At How This Season Crumbled

How did we get here? The Wizards are out of the playoffs. Which isn’t a big surprise judging how this season went. There were so many twists and turns. Crazy story lines, rumors on top of more rumors. I mean there was a cuss out between Coach Scott Brooks and John Wall. Let’s take a quick look back at some of the major moments this season…
John Wall addressed the media today about all the news that leaked this week. Apparently the "spirited" conversation between Coach Brooks and Wall happened last week when they were on a 3 game winning streak. They have moved passed it and say that disagreements happen all the time within every team. Coach Brooks, Beal and Otto Porter all spoke about the situation. They all don't know how the info came out but say they know they aren't playing their best and will improve. Tonight they play the Clippers at 7pm at Capital One Arena 👀 Video via: @vidsbybre #johnwall #bradleybeal #wizards #wizclippers