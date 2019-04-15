Recently the controversial Kodak Black found himself catching the wrath of his rap peers and basically everyone else for talking slick about a grieving Lauren London and while he’s since apologized for his headassery, he and T.I. have continued to feud over the situation.

After taking down Kodak Black’s artwork from the Trap Music Museum it now seems like Tip might have something else in store for the alleged rapist in the form of a diss track that he previewed on social media. Without actually naming names, the King of The South drops rhymes that hint at his situation with Kodak with lines like, “Ni**a took it too far, better slow down/Your belief becomes your thoughts, then your thoughts become your word/then your word becomes your actions and your actions become absurd.” Well, he ain’t wrong.

Whether or not Black will respond on social media or his own diss track remains to be seen but best believe T.I. ready for all the smoke with Kodak.

Check out the snippet below and let us know your thoughts about the cut.

While Tip’s song hasn’t been officially released, Kodak dropped a diss aimed at the King Of The South entitled “Expeditiously.” The Florida rapper also takes shots at T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris

“How you tell me what came out my mouth, you don’t even know Nipsey/Tiny that bitch ugly as hell, I don’t even want Piggy,” he raps. “I can’t beat you niggas at talkin’ give me a long sentence/You know I keep the pole and I ain’t no hoe, I know some Rollin 60s/And I’m thuggin’ all on my lonely, but I keep some Zoes with me.”

He also takes aim at rapper The Game:

“On the news he TIP me, that boy got no feelings/Suwoop put the pole on lil’ buddy, they said the Game strippin’/Old heads ain’t hittin’ on nun, I say them boys kiddin’/I want all the smoke out the stove but I don’t even roll Phillies/How the hell you callin’ me out when you know I don’t listen,”

T.I. & Kodak Black Take Shots At Each Other In New Songs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

