ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Release Date

ScHoolboy Q‘s new album is officially on its way. The TDE rapper took to social media to reveal his new album will be arriving at the end of April.

The new project, titled Crash Talk, will be available April 26. So far, Q has dropped a couple of tracks, including “Numb Numb Juice” and “Chopstix.”

Per 2019 rap protocol, he also included a preview video in his online announcement. Just ScHoolboy spittin’ some bars, occasionally with a paper bag over his head.

