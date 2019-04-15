Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’ For Her & Her Son, Announces End Of Sobriety Treatment

Wendy Williams seemingly addressed her divorce on her show today. “Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share,” the embattled host shared on Monday while discussing her stint in a sobriety house. Wendy even joked about being “on the loose” while discussing a Cardi B picture that showed the rapper’s handsome security guard behind her.

Wendy revealed that she is nearing the end of her stint at a sobriety house.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” she said. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

As for her personal life becoming public, the media veteran said it’s all “fair game.” “It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business,” she said. “It’s kind of funny. Turnabouts a fair game, I get it.”

Wendy says her battle with sobriety is the best thing to happen to her because it forced her to self-reflect.

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

She added,

“It’s one of the best things, honestly, that could’ve ever happened to me because, when you think about your life, you think about how you’ve been delivering to the world,” she said. “Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share with the world, or they’re frightened to share with the world, or they’re not ready to share with the world and addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.”

