Drunk Driving & Dark Roads May Be Behind Death Of New York Couple In Dominican Republic

Police in the Dominican Republic say alcohol, high speed and dark roads may have been factors in the deaths of a couple from New York vacationing on the island last month.

According to NBC-New York, DR investigators believe that the vacationing couple—Orlando Moore, 43, and Portia Ravenelle, 32—may have been running late when they were speeding along a dark stretch of road before their car sped off the road and into the water. It’s also been reported that surveillance video shows the couple drinking before they left for the airport.

It’s unclear if any toxicology reports support this theory.

As we previously reported, the couple’s bodies were found last week.

Authorities believe their rental car plunged into the Caribbean Sea on March 27 as they were on their way to the airport to catch their flight home.

An injured woman found on the street on March 27 was taken to a local hospital and later died on April 4. Police believe that woman was Ravenelle.

Meanwhile, a second body, which was decomposed, washed up on the shore on March 31 about 19 miles away from the assumed crash site. The body had a tattoo that read “MILANO” which matches a tattoo Moore had.

The car is believed to still be at the bottom of the water.

“We have information on a vehicle at the bottom of the sea near the location where they were last seen. We can’t confirm the characteristics of the vehicle because of rough seas and our divers are having a hard time reaching the depths,” Mejia said.

Police are working to determine if the fingerprints from the two bodies match the couple’s and autopsies are scheduled to be performed, the New York Post noted.

Meanwhile, two U.S. representatives from New York, Representatives Eliot Engel and Adriano Espaillat, have called for an FBI investigation into the couple’s deaths.

Orlando Moore’s family and friends have since started a GoFundMe campaign to have his remains brought back to the United States.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when made available.

