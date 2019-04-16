AgingGracefully: Mo’Nique’s New Gray ‘Do Is Giving Us Life!

On her way to her first-ever Vegas residency, Mo’Nique is out here switching it up on us.

While, we’ve seen the Oscar winner’s roots gray, she recently debuted a new ‘do—a new all-gray ‘do.

Rocking an off a black off-the-shoulder top and a nude lip, the 51-year-old looks fabulous with her white twist-out!

“MO’NIQUE DOES VEGAS! Embracing the GREY! Sisters don’t cover what’s naturally beautiful! See y’all at the show! Love yall 4 REAL!,” she wrote on Instagram last week.

Here’s another one showing off a high chignon:

Now, we all know she’s been showing us a little gray over the past few years, so this next step shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Mo has really transformed herself over the past few years, shedding a whopping 100 pounds and getting under 200 pounds, the first time since she was teenager.

“I said that I would share this new journey with y’all on the weight loss and getting healthy,” the comedian said in a video she posted on Instagram last April.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there.”

She added that she achieved this weight loss without having to go under the knife or falling for any diet fads.

“For me it was no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy and you can do it.’”

“It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me … it’s called giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”

Listen, whether you like Mo or not or agree with her or not, you cannot deny that her glow up is real!

WERK QUEEN!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of her new gray hair? Is it here to stay?

