The Great Debate with Lonnie B!

Today’s Great Debate – is from the Great Lonnie B’s segment, Dear Judy. Here’s the Breakdown:
A married woman with three kids is pregnant with her fourth child. She is scared to tell her husband that she doesn’t want it, and wants to get an abortion!
What should she do??
Today's Great Debate – is from the Great @iamlonniebee's segment, Dear Judy. Here's the Breakdown – a married woman with three kids is pregnant with her fourth child. She is scared to tell her husband that she doesn't want it, and wants to get an abortion! What should she do??
