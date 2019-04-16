Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Believes He’s In Indonesia To Duck Prosecution

One of the several women who has accused Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons of rape has made an explosive claim. She believes the beleaguered business executive has traveled to Indonesia, not for spiritual enlightenment but to do duck charges in the ongoing case.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe has been locked in a legal battle with the former Def Jam mogul after she accused him of raping her back in 1988.

Simmons has been trying to get the case thrown out over “unsubstantiated allegations,” and also claims that the lawsuit was filed after the statute of limitations expired.

Doe believes she has a legitimate case, and also claims Simmons “fled to Indonesia which has no extradition treaty with the United States in an apparent attempt to protect himself.”

She had planned on sitting Simmons down for a deposition, but now claims, “It is unlikely he will return to the United States to be deposed in this case and face arrest and imprisonment.”

The report appears to state that Simmons, who has frequented Bali many times in the past, traveled to the nation last year while the accusations continued to swirl.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Russell Simmons has issued to following statement to The Blast‘s initial report, which can be read below.

“The anonymous accuser’s assertion that Mr. Simmons is hiding out in Bali, a country that does not have any extradition treaty with the United States, is false, as are her other accusations against Mr. Simmons, which she claims took place 31 years ago. Likewise, the accusation that Mr. Simmons has traveled to Bali many times over the years, but in the midst of multiple accusations last year, has not yet returned is also false. The fact is Mr. Simmons has been in and out of the United States six times in the last year and will be back for his child’s graduation. The accuser, who has been convicted of a crime, is hoping to hit the lottery in this case, asking at least $10 million based on these false allegations.”

