Sol Blume Adds Ari Lennox To Star-Studded Lineup With Headliner Miguel

Sol Blume makes its return to Sacramento, Calif. this month with a star-studded lineup of top R&B and Hip-Hop acts. Fresh from killing the Dreamville Festival stages in Raleigh, N.C., Ari Lennox was just added to the bill, headlined by West Coast crooner, Miguel.

For the uninitiated, Sol Blume was begun in 2017 by ENT Legends founder, Fornati Kumeh, and CVLT Events founder, Justin Nordan. This year’s event will be held at Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento on Saturday, April 27.

With Miguel on the top of the bill, other performers include singer Jessie Reyez, singer Queen Naija, rising rapper J.I.D., multi-talented musician Masego, rapper, singer Tierra Whack, and the first lady of Dreamville, Ari Lennox, who recently added to bill along with other acts on the move.

The all-ages event kicks off at 11:00 AM PST. To learn more about Sol Blume, click here.

