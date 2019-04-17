Rapper Arrested After Sharing Lyrics That Stated He Would Shoot Up University Campus

Sometimes the social media police are necessary. Luckily in this situation nobody was hurt.

But, what could’ve happened?

Via | HotNewHipHop

He posted a rap on Facebook that authorities believed was a threat.

Throughout history, artists have used music as an outlet to share their frustrations, even to the point of using lyrics that some believe advocate violence. There is no one particular genre that has perpetuated violence more than another, but overall rap and hip hop has bore the brunt of responsibility. Authorities have always had a keen eye on hip hop artists, especially those with violent lyrics, but as we live in an era where the line between art and reality is becoming less defined, people are being held to a different standard; a standard that has landed a few artists in jail. READ MORE

