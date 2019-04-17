The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office indicted a man Tuesday who knowingly transmitted HIV to several women he met on dating sites.
According to officials, the Frederick County Police Department started an investigation in 2017 on 34-year-old Rudolph Jericho Smith after different women told authorities that they believed Smith had infected them with HIV.
During the department’s investigation, officials were able to conduct witness interviews which informed them that Smith knew of his HIV-positive status since 2014.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone who may have had a sexual relationship with him around or after July of 2017 to call the Frederick Police Department’s Crime tip line: 301-600-4131.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Frederick Man Charged With Knowingly Transmitting HIV To Women He Met Online was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com