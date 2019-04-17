Flint Receives Remaining Funds From The State

Flint residents receive some good news this week. M Live reports that Flint has received the remaining $77.7 Million from the state for improvements to the water infrastructure.

The funds are not new and come from a $120 million federal and state loan granted to Flint in 2017 by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016. The funds will go towards many infrastructure projects including the completion of a secondary water source pipeline.

Flint’s Director of Public Works, Rob Bincsik, informs people that they are grateful for the funding, however, there is still more funding needed to fix the water crisis. He says, “These projects will help the short and long term sustainability of the water system in the city of Flint, but as stated in the Water Distribution Optimization Plan the water system needs in excess of another $300 million in capital improvements over the next 20 years.”

Flint has been suffering from the water crisis since 2014. In 2018, the state ended its free bottle water program for the residents, even though many expressed concerns that the water was still not safe. Several celebrities and companies have continued to donate resources and show support to the resident of the city through the years.

