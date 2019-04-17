You know what’s better than a girl’s trip? A girl’s retreat! And this July (July 25-28), members of The Baddie Brunch and The B is for Boss will join forces for “Baddies and Bosses Take Cancun,” a networking retreat in Cancun, Mexico for ambitious millennial women of color!

Take a break from your boss life and treat yourself to a relaxing vacation where you and other Baddies and Bosses can celebrate, collaborate, slay and socialize while drinking margaritas by the beach or pool. This three-day all-inclusive getaway will instantly become the vacation of a lifetime as the whole experience has been curated specifically by and for black women between the ages of 21-35.

While the itinerary is yours to personalize, there will be group dinners, mixers, a boat party and a relaxing spa day where you and your girl gang can recharge, regroup and be ready to take your careers to the next level. You’ll leave with a renewed sense of self, a refreshed vibe and stronger friendships that’ll last a lifetime. You don’t want to miss it!

For more information on this unforgettable experience, visit: https://www.baddiesandbosses.com/

Why You Should Join This Networking Retreat For Millennial Women Of Color & Flourish With Other Baddies And Bosses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

