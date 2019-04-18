Boss Moves: Warner/Chappell Music Promotes Ryan Press to President of A&R for the US

With the role of record labels evolving to catch up with technology and the quickness of music releases, Warner and Chapel music are making strides to further develop artists. According to Variety, the label announced today that Ryan Press has been promoted to president of A&R for the United States.

Press is more than familiar with the publisher, as 2019 marks his 10-year anniversary of joining the company and previously held titles like Senior Director, A&R, before being promoted to Vice President, A&R and then Co-Head, A&R.

When it comes to working with artists, Press has a pretty strong resume, working with artists like Rihanna, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, T-Minus, Tayla Parx, Gucci Mane, Mike Elizondo, Aloe Blacc, The-Dream, Priscilla Renea, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Mike Will & Ear Drummers, The Stereotypes, Tay Keith, Ross Golan, Murda Beatz, Hitmaka (Yung Berg), Southside and plenty more.

With his new gig, he’s set to report to Warner/Chappell Co-Chairman & CEO Guy Moot and Co-Chairman & COO Carianne Marshall, who are more than excited to see him elevated.

“Songwriters are our inspiration, and serving them with integrity is at the core of everything we do. To that end, it’s essential that we empower our executives and develop long-term careers across our team,” Moot and Marshall said in a statement.

They continued, “Over his past decade with Warner/Chappell, Ryan has been a passionate champion of many of the most original, compelling, and successful songwriters in the modern music landscape. As we enter a new era at our company, his outstanding A&R expertise, his deep understanding of songs and songwriting, and his powerful relationships throughout the creative community will make him an invaluable contributor to our successful evolution. We’re very happy to promote Ryan to this key role on our senior management team.”

Press is excited to lead the team of A&Rs and oversee what he calls the most fulfilling process of “watching a song evolve from its earliest form into music that touches people everywhere.”

Press was behind pairing Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on the feel-good track from the Spider-Man soundtrack, “Sunflower,” and even tapped production duo NOVA Wav for a couple of tracks on The Carters’ “Everything Is Love.”

Boss Moves: Warner/Chappell Music Promotes Ryan Press to President of A&R for the US was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

