As Wendy Williams heads into her divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, the split won’t be an easy one considering their business dealing with one another. According to a new report, Hunter is seeking a divorce settlement and severance package in the millions for serving as the executive producer on Williams’ hit talk show.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the couple tell The Blast, Hunter is in the middle of negotiating his exit from “The Wendy Williams Show” following the star’s divorce filing. We’re told Hunter is not fighting the decision to end the marriage and will also be leaving as an employee of the show. But he wants to get paid, and our sources believe Hunter is looking at collecting a multi-million dollar settlement.

Kevin is not only an executive producer on the hit television show, he’s also one of the owners of Wendy’s production company, which co-produces the show.

We’re told he will not be allowed on set anymore, and will have his credit removed from the show soon. As far as the staff, we’re told they are “celebrating” Hunter’s departure because “nobody liked him” on the crew.

Although, the show itself can remove Hunter from his actual job as an EP, cutting ties completely with Wendy’s estranged husband is no easy task.

The outlet adds that sources indicate Hunter is working out details with his legal team to collect as many of the assets the couple gained together. However, Williams has what appears to be an advantage in getting what’s known as a “fault divorce” if she can prove that Hunter used the couple’s money to commit adultery but that could prove risky considering Williams’ public battle with drug addiction, which would give Hunter an edge.

—

Photo: WENN

Kevin Hunter Makes Pocket-Running Play On Wendy Williams, Wants Multi-Million Dollar Divorce Settlement was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: