Kodak Black has been doing all he can to alienate what fans he has thanks to his highly suspect behavior. The Florida rapper was arrested at the U.S./Canada border by U.S. Customs Agents on Wednesday (April 17).

The rapper was in Detroit for a show over the weekend, which is a hop skip and a jump from Canada. On his way back stateside, Kodak and three other people reportedly got pinched with drugs and guns in the Cadillac Escalade the rapper was driving.

According to TMZ, the authorities found weed on Kodak as well as a Glock 9mm pistol in the whip that no one claimed was theirs. After being arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Kodak Black is being held on $40,000 bond.

Recently, Kodak Black was charged with the first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a South Carolina high school student back in 2016.

Keep all this in mind the next time you cape for this guy. Just saying.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Tethered Troll Rapper Kodak Black Arrested On Drugs & Weapons Charges At The U.S. Border was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: