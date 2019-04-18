Live Nation Femme It Forward Lineup Features Cardi B, City Girls, Teyana Taylor, Jill Scott, Monica, Keri Hilson, Brandy & More

Live Nation Urban is launching their ‘Femme It Forward’ Multi-Format Series starring all of your favorite female artist!

The all-female curated lineup include Cardi B, City Girls, Teyana Taylor, Nicole Bus, Rico Nasty, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis, Ari Lennox, Ama Lou, Dounia, Brianna Cash, Mahalia, Jill Scott, Faith Evans, Tweet, Monica, Brandy, Ashanti, Keri Hilson, Amerie, Lil Mo, Mya, and more to be announced.

“This past year has been exceptional one for women in music and entertainment, and with the incredible contributions of women, it is fitting that we honor the future of music and its continued steps on the path to inclusion.” – Heather Lowery, Live Nation Urban

All Femme It Forward shows will donate a portion of proceeds from tickets sales philanthropic organizations that support the advancement of women.

Pay attention to the confirmed dates and which state includes your favorite artist:

