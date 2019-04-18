Could You Date Someone Who Didn’t Have ANY Social Media?!

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 04.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Social  Media a part of majority of the world’s everyday life. Either you’re using it to promote yourself, learn, get news or just be nosy, it’s something that is in constant use for most of us. But this morning the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew was having a good laugh over this video…

So we asked “Could You Date Someone Who Didn’t Have ANY Social Media?!” Chey had a firm stance on “No!” but Deja Perez said it wouldn’t bother her. Our listeners also had mixed reviews…

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close