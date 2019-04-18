Social Media a part of majority of the world’s everyday life. Either you’re using it to promote yourself, learn, get news or just be nosy, it’s something that is in constant use for most of us. But this morning the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew was having a good laugh over this video…

On Today’s Great Debate we're talking about a video that had us laughing 😂 😂😂 but made us think – if someone you just started talking to didn’t have any social media – could you seriously date them? No IG, FB, Twitter – Nothing? Could you do it? pic.twitter.com/ub7lv0v1xn — Angie Ange In The Morning (@AngieAngeAM) April 18, 2019

So we asked “Could You Date Someone Who Didn’t Have ANY Social Media?!” Chey had a firm stance on “No!” but Deja Perez said it wouldn’t bother her. Our listeners also had mixed reviews…

