Social Media a part of majority of the world’s everyday life. Either you’re using it to promote yourself, learn, get news or just be nosy, it’s something that is in constant use for most of us. But this morning the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew was having a good laugh over this video…
So we asked “Could You Date Someone Who Didn’t Have ANY Social Media?!” Chey had a firm stance on “No!” but Deja Perez said it wouldn’t bother her. Our listeners also had mixed reviews…
View this post on Instagram
On today’s Great Debate – we are talking about a video that had us laughing 😂 😂😂 but made us think – if someone you just started talking to didn’t have social media – could you seriously date them? No IG, FB, Twitter – Nothing? Could you do it? See the full video on our Twitter 🐣 @angieangeam