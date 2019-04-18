National Cannabis Festival Founder, Caroline Phillips Shares How This Festival Will Stimulate Your Mind In Many Different Ways

This weekend something special is being celebrated. Of Course Easter and Resurrection Sunday but on April 20th aka Four Twenty, there will be a high around the city that can’t be denied. On Saturday April 20th, the National Cannabis Festival is back at it again! Caroline Phillips, the festival founder, is one of the very few woman in the cannabis industry. She joined Angie Ange to discuss the policies that go behind this business and how more people of color need to be involved with the process of legalization. See Full interview below…

