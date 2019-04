Cleveland rapper Q Money turned himself into Dekalb County authorities in Atlanta Thursday, after a warrant for his arrest was issued a few days earlier. That rapper was arrested and charged with the murder of Calvin Alexander Chappell on April 15th. Q Money, also known as Qamar Akee Williams is accused of shooting the victim multiple times with a handgun, while the victim was at home.

Rapper Q Money Arrested For Murder In Atlanta was originally published on hotspotatl.com