The North Face Launches Its ‘Explore Mode’ Initiative With Ella Mai In NYC

The North Face is a company known for catering to people who traverse the world in different ways whether it be climbing, hiking or navigating the streets of the concrete jungle. With its latest initiative called Explore Mode, the outdoor clothing company wants people to log off, turn off their smartphones and just enjoy the planet.

Tuesday (Apr.16) at the Skylight Modern, The North Face kicked off its new Explore Mode initiative with the help of Grammy award-winning artist Ella Mai. The goal of the global effort is to “inspired and enable exploration for all and make Earth Day a national holiday.” Special invited guests and fans of both the brand and the singer were allowed entrance if they promised to lock up their phones.

Once inside The North Face provided guests with custom disposable cameras supplied by Manual NYC to document the unique experience. Throughout the night those invited utilized the cameras to capture photos of each other, the showcase of vintage North Face clothing supplied by Procell Vintage as well as Ella Mai’s performance.

Before Ella Mai blessed the venue with her smooth vocals, a quick panel was held with the singer and vintage fashion collector and curator, Brian Procell.

“Exploration drives creativity. It is important to me to find musical inspiration from all the world’s aspects,” said Mai. “I’m excited to partner with The North Face to celebrate the many forms of exploration and show New York City what exploration means to me.”

Once it wrapped up, the moment everyone was patiently waiting for took place, and that was Ella Mai belting out her hits and fan favorites with a soulful acoustic performance. She didn’t disappoint either performing her Billboard charting songs, “Trip,” “Shot Clock” and closing out the show with “Boo’d Up.”

An amazing kickoff for The North Face’s dope global initiative. The event will serve as one of many in NYC and around the world that will feature other influencers chef Angela Dimayuga and activist Gabrielle Richardson who hosted their own unique events in the city. Again the only way you can enjoy the experience is if you agree to put down those addictive smartphones.

If you want to help The North Face in its mission to make Earth Day a national holiday (it should be), you can head here to sign the petition which as now is close to its 50,000 signature goal. For more photos from the night hit the gallery below.

