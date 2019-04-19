French Montana ft. Blueface & Lil Tjay “Slide,” Troy Ave “More Money More Problems” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a hot minute since French Montana’s dropped a new project but he seems to be readying something in the kitchen that’s about to be served soon and today he gives his fans an appetizer of what’s to come.

Coming through with a new clip for the Blueface and Lil Tjay assisted “Slide,” French and company throw a private party where everyone gets things lit while being dipped in colorful old school mobster attire and oversized skull masks. Actually looks like they had fun.

And it seems like Troy Ave and 50 Cent are back on good terms as Fiddy makes a quick cameo in Nupac’s shopping spree themed clip for “More Money More Problems.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nolan The Ninja featuring Jaye Prime, Supa BWE, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. BLUEFACE & LIL TJAY – “SLIDE”

TROY AVE – “MORE MONEY MORE PROBLEMS”

NOLAN THE NINJA FT. JAYE PRIME – “ORANGES”

SUPA BWE – “I HATE YOU”

BABY BOY – “KEVIN ABSTRACT”

T-RELL FT. OMB PEEZY & SNAP DOGG – “WE DON’T”

RENNI RUCCI – “SURGERY”

I.M FT. ELHAE – “HORIZON”

KEAK DA SNEAK & KEFANI FT. BANKROLL FRESH, SAV DA MONEY MAKER, SMURF HICKS – “BOUT THAT PAPER”

SOSAMANN – “DIOR”

TOKEN – “HOUSEHOLD NAME”

