R. Kelly could be in jail soon, but not necessarily because of his perverted ways. He’s also a deadbeat father (surprise) and could be arrested, yet again, for failed child support payments.

“The singer has missed his last 2 months of child support payments to his ex, Drea Kelly,” sources tell TMZ. The site goes on to refresh our memories about his required $20,833/month payment to his ex.

ICYMI, Kelly was thrown in jail in March, reportedly due to a $161,633 delinquency, but was released after paying the bill. At a later court date, he reportedly asked the judge to lower his monthly child support payment, stating he can’t afford it anymore. “The judge said he’d hear arguments but that won’t happen until May 8. In the meantime, he owes $20k+ a month and it’s clear … the judge means business,” TMZ reports.

Stay tuned for another inevitable mugshot.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

Back To Jail? R. Kelly Missed Last Two Child Support Payments: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

