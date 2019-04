Today Angie’s HOT Topic was about the recent discovery that Lil Yatchy wrote The City Girls Hit Song “Act Up”. This is shocking because you just wouldn’t think the lyrics in this song would come from a man.

But DJ Money shares that there are a lot of songs that wouldn’t think were written by a man, that were. Here is a list of a few…

Beyonce “Kitty Kat” – Written by Pharrell Williams

Cardi B “Be Careful” – Written by Pardison Fon

