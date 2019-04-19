Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic death continues to send shockwaves across the industry, but there has been a concerted effort by his family and friends to continue his legacy. James Harden, currently leading a Houston Rockets playoff run, has dedicated his quest for the NBA championship to Hussle, who was a close friend of his.

At the presser, Harden’s diamond chain featured Nipsey Hussle’s face which a reporter at the post-game conference after his Houston Rockets squad demolished the Utah Jazz 118-98.

“That name will never die,” Harden said at the post-game podium after scoring 32 points, grabbing 13 boards, and handing out 10 assists in the lopsided contest.

“People remember him. I’m just here because he’s one of my close friends and this journey that I’m on is for him. It’s plain and simple. Like that name, Nip, everybody knows that name now. I’m just another person helping that name live on,” Harden continued.

Watch the video of the comment below.

“This journey that I’m on is for him.” 🙏 – James Harden on why it's important for him to continue to honor the late Nipsey Hussle #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/btAUjdHpW0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 18, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

James Harden Dedicates Houston Rockets Playoff Run To Nipsey Hussle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: