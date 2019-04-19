Listen To Black Women | Should You Marie Kondo Your Personal Life?

Spring cleaning isn’t just meant for tidying up our closets and scrubbing our shower floors. Just like we get rid of the toxins in our home, there are some toxic people we could really do without bringing into the next season of our lives. Unfortunately, we don’t always recognize who those people are and why.

In light of the Marie Kondo moment the organizing expert sparked with her Netflix series, we’re exploring whether you need to reorganize your personal life and throw out a few relationships that no longer serve a purpose. Get into the conversation and, perhaps, learn a few hard truths yourself with this episode of Listen to Black Women.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

