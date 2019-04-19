Vitamin Of The Day: Figure Out Exactly What You Want

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “Figure out exactly what You want.” When it’s time to go to the negotiating table you have to know what you bring to the table. You have to make sure you know your worth and realize that you want in life. Be consistent in knowing who you are and what you are. If you want to see the full vitamin, watch the video above.

