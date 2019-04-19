Reunion? Ty Lue Meeting with Lakers Rob Pelinka to Discuss Head Coaching Job

A Lebron James and Ty Lue reunion in Los Angeles? That could be possible. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the former Cavs coach is meeting with Lakers management about the head coach gig.

Rob Pelinka is currently looking to fill the seat that Luke Walton once filled before he was given the boot after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. If Lue gets the job, he will be reunited with LeBron James whom he tasted victory with when the Cavaliers defied the odds coming back from a 3-1 deficit and defeating a 73 win Golden State Warriors team cementing their place in history with one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

ESPN story on Ty Lue meeting with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka today in SoCal — and an expectation that Monty Williams and Lakers will talk again. https://t.co/2bbg9WLS7c — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2019

According to Wojnarowski, Lue is considered a “strong frontrunner” to get the job, and he has the resume. Lue started off as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers before ultimately landing the head coaching job in Cleveland after taking over for David Blatt who was fired during the 2015-16 season. From there, the rest was history, leading the Cavs to three NBA Finals winning one historically and losing the other two.

He met his demise with the team during the 2018-19 season following James departure when the Cavs opened up the season 0-6. Despite losing his job, Lue had an impressive 128-83 record as head coach of the Cavaliers, numbers any team looking to fill a head coaching vacancy would have to strongly consider.

Now of course despite having the numbers and success with the team’s centerpiece LeBron James there are some reservations. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, “some in the Lakers organization” fear the hiring of Ty Lue will give LeBron James “too much control” as if he doesn’t already have a huge say what happens with the Lakers.

Whatever the case might be, the Lakers are a mess right now. Magic Johnson quit as President of Basketball Operations without telling his boss, there are no guarantees big-name free agents are coming, and the organization hasn’t sniffed the playoffs in the last six seasons. Maybe Ty Lue will be first good move the team makes to help right the ship.

Reunion? Ty Lue Meeting with Lakers Rob Pelinka to Discuss Head Coaching Job was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: