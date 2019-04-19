Jay Williams Doesn’t ‘Trust’ James Dolan, Doesn’t Want to See Zion Williamson on the Knicks

The NBA Draft is approaching, and everyone wants to know where the Duke Blue Devil’s freshman phenom Zion Williamson will land. If it were up to former Dukie and Chicago Bull Jay Williams, that team wouldn’t be the New York Knicks.

Not the news Knicks fans want to hear after enduring a season-long tank in hopes their beloved Knickerbockers land the best player in the draft. TMZ caught up with Williams in NYC and asked him the million dollar question: which team needs Zion the most? His answer was not the Knicks, and it’s mainly because of the teams hated owner James Dolan.

“I live in New York City, so obviously everybody wants the answer to be New York,” he said. “But, I don’t know if I trust James Dolan enough with that yet.”

Zion Williamson To The Knicks Could Be A Mess, Says Jay Williams https://t.co/4Mbq5Cm4LH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 18, 2019

So if not the New York Knicks then who? Well, the college basketball analyst suggests he would like to see Williamson on the Atlanta Hawks paired up with the electric Trae Young.

“It would be kind of dope to see him in ATL with Trae Young,” he added.

Now, of course, Jay Williams’ opinion is not the end all be all, and Zion has already expressed he is warm to the idea of being a Knick and playing 41 games a year in the “Mecca” Madison Square Garden “wouldn’t be so bad.” But he made sure to keep things in perspective by saying he would love to be on any team that gets the distinct honor of drafting him.

Also, Knicks fans, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is “all-in” on the idea of Williamson being a Knick going as far as to say if he could have a do-over he would sign with the orange and blue. The hot takes will continue to roll in until the draft on June 20, 2019, in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.

