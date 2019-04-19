Justin Bieber Checks Laura Ingraham Over Laughing At Nipsey Hussle

Even though Justin Bieber is far removed from the Rap scene he still has compassion for human life. For this reason he spoke against a very bigoted anchorwoman

As spotted on Vibe, the Canadian native joined the millions of people who took the time to gather Laura Ingraham. In case you have been living under a rock the media personality found Nipsey Hussle’s death to be rather amusing. So much so she was caught laughing at his memorial during a segment that aired April 12. Naturally, the clip caught fire online prompting a severe backlash from the Hip-Hop community and other prominent figures..

Her clear insensitivity also caught the eye of Justin Bieber. The pop star took to his Instagram to check the reckless Fox News host. “Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?”

He also asked for her termination in the second half of the post. “Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period.”

Neither Fox or Ingraham has yet to formally respond or even acknowledge her laughing at Nipsey’s expense.

