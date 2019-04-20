Report: Did John Singleton Have a Stroke?

John Singleton may have suffered a stroke.

No word on when this occurred, but according to blogger B.Scott, he’s currently in the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Actor Omar Epps posted a get well message on Twitter early Saturday (4/20). He appeared in Singleton’s 1995 directorial film “Higher Learning.”

Prayers up for @SHAFT6816 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) April 20, 2019

Prayers up.

This is a developing story.

Source: B.Scott

