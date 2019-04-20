John Singleton may have suffered a stroke.
No word on when this occurred, but according to blogger B.Scott, he’s currently in the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
Actor Omar Epps posted a get well message on Twitter early Saturday (4/20). He appeared in Singleton’s 1995 directorial film “Higher Learning.”
Prayers up.
This is a developing story.
Source: B.Scott
Report: Did John Singleton Have a Stroke?
