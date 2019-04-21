2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 2

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service & More At Coachella [Video]

Sunday, April 21th (all times PDT)

9:00 AM – Sunday Service

3:00 PM – Sunday Service — Encore

5:05 PM – Coachella Curated: Burna Boy, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Mansionair, Hyukoh, Soulection

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Rico Nasty, Bad Bunny, Emily King

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Playboi Carti, Cola Boyy, Lizzo, Blood Orange, Pusha T, 070 Shake, Sofi Tukker

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated: YG, Zedd, Gesaffelstein

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Khalid, H.E.R.

10:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES

10:25 PM – Ariana Grande

12:00 AM – Perfume

