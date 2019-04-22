CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Spelman College Takes Home Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Title

The Spelman team was awarded a $75,000 institutional grant.

Leave a comment

Students from Spelman College showed up and showed out at the annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament in California. According to HBCU Buzz, students from the school won the competition and took a $75,000 institutional grant back to Atlanta.

During the tournament—which is known as the nation’s top HBCU academic competition—students are quizzed on topics that include history, religion, science and culture. The Spelman team—whose players included Ariana Benson, Jessika Agyepong, Naomi Steplight, and Maati McKinney—beat 47 other HBCUs to take home the title. Daniel Bascelli served as the team’s coach. “Winning itself isn’t the only reward. It’s about bringing these students together and watching them represent their school in the best possible way,” Bascelli said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “The spirit at Spelman is really strong. If you talk to the students, the feeling for Spelman, the feeling for HCBCUs and the support that Honda gives them is all a part of the pride that they feel.” Florida A&M University, Jackson State University and Morehouse College rounded out the top four.

The competition, which has been in existence for 30 years, was created as an avenue for Honda to make an impact in the lives of students who attend historically Black colleges and universities. “Through HCASC, students are given an opportunity to demonstrate the value of their HBCU experience, represent their schools on a national stage, and connect with like-minded peers,” Steve Morikawa, VP of Corporate Relations and Social Responsibility, American Honda, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the HCASC legacy and the friendships we’ve made over the past 30 years.”

Through the competition, Honda has awarded $8 million in grants to HBCUs and 125,000 students have participated. Several companies are making an effort to contribute to the education of HBCU students. Hennessy teamed up with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for the creation of a graduate fellowship program.

SEE ALSO:

Hennessy Launches $10 Million Fellowship Program For HBCU Students

HBCU Wins $1.6 Million Grant To Help Develop Black Professionals For Space Industry

Cory Booker launches Presidential campaign

Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker’s Official Presidential Campaign Kickoff

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker’s Official Presidential Campaign Kickoff

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker’s Official Presidential Campaign Kickoff

Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker’s Official Presidential Campaign Kickoff

Two months after joining the 2020 race for the White House, New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker officially kicked off his campaign Saturday at a rally in Newark, and Twitter had a lot to say. SEE ALSO: It’s Official! Rosario Dawson Confirms She Is Cory Booker’s ‘Boo’ The event was billed as a “Justice for All” two-week tour of cities that began in Newark where the senator served as mayor from 2006 until 2013, WNBC-TV said. It was an opportunity to step onto the national stage and inject momentum into his campaign. Booker is one of 18 Democrats and an Independent (Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont) competing for president—a field that could grow and be shaken up if former Vice President Joe Biden enters the race. https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1117181410740191234 Booker drew on themes from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail.” He combined the idea of unity with policy goals that include closing the racial wealth gap and fixing the broken criminal justice system. “Critics will tell us that a campaign powered by grace and love and a deep faith in each other" cannot prevail, Booker said. "But I say it's the only way we win. The president wants a race to the gutter and to fight us in the gutter. To win, we have to fight from higher ground in order to bring this country to higher ground." https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1117133062091882496 The rally hit a bump in the road by protesters who waved Palestinian flags and used the senator’s slogan against him, Yahoo News reported. “You say ‘Justice For All’ and he named, you know, clean water, housing, affordable health care, freedom but he doesn’t ... talk about Palestine. They’re struggling just as much as us here — even more,” protester Wajeeh Abushawish told Yahoo. About 10 protesters in three groups attended the rally but left after interrupting Booker’s speech. They were identified as Rutgers University students who are members of a group called Students for Justice in Palestine. They oppose the senators strong pro-Israel positions, including his rejection of legislation to pressure Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory. https://twitter.com/zellieimani/status/1117209503752171521 If campaign cash is an indication, Booker has an uphill climb against some of the other high-profile candidates in the field. Booker raised more than $5 million in the two months since he announced his candidacy. Meanwhile, Sanders and Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, raised more in the first 24 hours of announcing their campaign than Booker raised in more than 60 days. After announcing their presidential bids, Sanders raised nearly $6 million and supporters contributed about $6.1 million to O'Rourke's campaign. Scroll down and take a look how Twitter reacted to Booker’s official campaign kickoff.

Spelman College Takes Home Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Title was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close