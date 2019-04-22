The Great Debate: Is There a Limit on the Amount of Times You’d Get Married to Get It Right?

Everyday at 8:30AM the Angie Ange in the Morning Crew as “The Great Debate” discussing topics that we all can relate to or at least have an opinion about. For today’s Great Debate we’re asking what’s your limit on the amount of times that you would get married to get it right? DJ Money says that Twice is his max. If he can’t find the right one after two, then he’ll be fine on his own but Chey Parker says there are no limits on love so for her unlimited times!! You never know when the one will shoe up in your life.

What do you think? Let us know & see some of the responses we got below…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: