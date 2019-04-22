Move The Campus?! Kenyon McDuffie, Ward 5 Councilmember Gives Perspective D.C. Gentrification

There has been a lot of discussion over the weekend after Angie Ange in the Morning released a news report by Fox 5 containing a clip of a DC resident who doesn’t understand why he can’t walk his dog where ever he wants. His solution was to “Move The (Howard University) Campus!” Councilmember Kenyon McDuffie joined the show to talk about where we go from here. He emphasizes that this happened because Howard is an HBCU. Unfortunately due to gentrification, a lot of new residents do not understand the importance or history of many locations in D.C.

“The Yard” may have may meanings but on every HBCU campus “The Yard” is the common place for the students and staff. It is where the campus is connected and is used for many occasions, especially during homecoming. No matter what HBCU you go to, The Yard is the same and should be respected. Of course anyone outside of the HBCU Culture wouldn’t understand but they should want to. That is the point that McDuffie wanted to make.

See the full interview below…

